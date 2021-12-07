Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MRVL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.77.

MRVL stock traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.96. The company had a trading volume of 417,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,298,977. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $7,473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,120,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

