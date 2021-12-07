Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $319.17 Million

Brokerages predict that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will announce sales of $319.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $318.50 million to $320.48 million. Masimo posted sales of $295.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Masimo stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $282.98. The company had a trading volume of 194,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,042. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.09. Masimo has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total transaction of $5,518,827.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Micah W. Young sold 3,700 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,102,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,389 shares of company stock worth $39,598,928 in the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Masimo by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Masimo by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Masimo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 191,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

