Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Stake Trimmed by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) by 61.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 346,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 574,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Maui Land & Pineapple from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

NYSE:MLP opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $194.77 million, a PE ratio of 500.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.51%.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

