MDxHealth SA’s (NASDAQ:MDXH) Quiet Period Will Expire on December 14th

MDxHealth’s (NASDAQ:MDXH) quiet period will end on Tuesday, December 14th. MDxHealth had issued 3,750,000 shares in its public offering on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $45,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During MDxHealth’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDXH shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MDXH opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. MDxHealth has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $13.17.

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

