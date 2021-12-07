Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th.

Medical Properties Trust has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 87.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medical Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115,386 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Medical Properties Trust worth $90,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.