Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,729,000 after buying an additional 5,481,143 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 341.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,869,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,671,000 after buying an additional 2,219,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,313,000 after buying an additional 2,079,445 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 900.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,077,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,749,000 after buying an additional 1,869,360 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,010,000 after buying an additional 1,427,466 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPW opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.67%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

