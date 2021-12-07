Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA) dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.94 and last traded at C$2.03. Approximately 61,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 82,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.

MDNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a market cap of C$114.98 million and a PE ratio of -4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.36.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

