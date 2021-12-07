MediShares (MDS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $306,141.00

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded 48.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $306,141.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MediShares alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00040423 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.25 or 0.00210448 BTC.

MediShares Coin Profile

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.