Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $148.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $105.02 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.27.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

