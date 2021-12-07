Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.070-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMSI. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ MMSI traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $67.36. 2,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,204. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Merit Medical Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

