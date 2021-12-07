MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Position Decreased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MGM opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 2.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGM. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.26.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $350,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,200 shares of company stock worth $5,646,064 over the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

