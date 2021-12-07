Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.95

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.95 and last traded at $88.19, with a volume of 142716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average is $85.16.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.232 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,456,838. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $292,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 56.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 58.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.