Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Given New $222.00 Price Target at Truist

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price objective upped by Truist from $198.00 to $222.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of several other reports. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.87.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $208.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $119.21 and a 1-year high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.92%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

