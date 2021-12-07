Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.34

Midatech Pharma plc (LON:MTPH)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.34 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 19.50 ($0.26). Midatech Pharma shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.27), with a volume of 24,508 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £12.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 24.34.

About Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; and MTD211 and MTD219 for central nervous system and transplant anti-rejection indications.

