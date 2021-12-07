Millburn Ridgefield Corp Buys 718 Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TUR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 11,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

