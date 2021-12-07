Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 739 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

