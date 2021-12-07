Millennium Management LLC Acquires 21,412 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,412 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $31,900,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $15,163,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,530,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,067,000 after buying an additional 254,919 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 17.2% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,674,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,433,000 after buying an additional 245,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,989,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,495,000 after buying an additional 125,285 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $164,147.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 73,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,451. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAT opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $40.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 307.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

