Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 68,577 Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,855 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 57,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 15,848.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SGA opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.72. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter. Saga Communications had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 5.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is 39.26%.

Saga Communications Profile

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.