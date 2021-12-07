Millennium Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 1,284.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 686,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 636,986 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in GlycoMimetics were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLYC. FMR LLC raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after buying an additional 365,096 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 144,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 105,418 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Patricia S. Andrews acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLYC opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $80.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.91.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

GLYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates.

