Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 178,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Zeta Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZETA. GPI Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $169,991,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $24,154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $13,674,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $8,400,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $7,350,000. 23.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZETA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $11.14.

Zeta Global Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

