Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of PropTech Investment Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 29.2% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after buying an additional 359,810 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 8.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in PropTech Investment Co. II by 174.6% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Get PropTech Investment Co. II alerts:

Shares of PTIC opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.