Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $3.67 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,075 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after buying an additional 867,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,739,000 after buying an additional 320,233 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,459,000 after buying an additional 100,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,866,000 after buying an additional 30,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $269.57 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s payout ratio is 95.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

