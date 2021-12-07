Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Up 12.6%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) shot up 12.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 1.93 and last traded at 1.93. 83,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,438,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.71.

Several research firms have commented on MNMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.81 million and a P/E ratio of -9.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

