Mint Club (MINT) Trading 44.6% Lower Over Last Week

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $37.37 million and $819,848.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded down 44.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00034249 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,148,144,686 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

