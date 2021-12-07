Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Europe

Stifel Europe upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Europe currently has 305.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of 310.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MBPFF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.88.

OTCMKTS:MBPFF opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Mitchells & Butlers has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $4.77.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

