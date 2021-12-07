MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $760.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will announce sales of $760.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $760.30 million to $760.36 million. MKS Instruments posted sales of $660.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.20.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 447.4% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,622,000 after acquiring an additional 799,515 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 110.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 532,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,346,000 after acquiring an additional 279,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,009,478,000 after acquiring an additional 261,959 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $45,228,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,555,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,758,000 after buying an additional 209,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI stock traded up $7.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.06. 446,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,273. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.95 and its 200 day moving average is $159.04. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $138.70 and a 1 year high of $199.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

