Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.15

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.62 ($0.02). Mobile Tornado Group shares last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), with a volume of 377,239 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.15. The firm has a market cap of £6.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50.

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications worldwide. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides instant voice communication with individuals, as well as groups of participants in one call; Push-To-Message solution, which offers real-time text and image messaging with any member or certain group types in the contact list of the user; Push-To-Alert solution that allows enterprise users at risk to send a notification from their devices to control rooms and dispatchers by pressing an SOS button; and Push-To-Locate solution, which tracks individuals, crew members, dispatched relief workers, officers, and other assets using GPS-enabled devices.

