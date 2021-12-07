Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $5.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,121 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCRI traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.59. 31,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,901. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.68. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.32.

Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

