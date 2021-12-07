Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.84

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

MYSRF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

