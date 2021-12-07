MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $70.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $499.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,266,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,703. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.82. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of -105.67 and a beta of 0.66.

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.12.

In other MongoDB news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.01, for a total transaction of $783,506.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,555 shares of company stock valued at $30,699,509. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.

