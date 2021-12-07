Moonriver Price Tops $211.36 on Major Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $527.74 million and $32.90 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for approximately $211.36 or 0.00415505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,180,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,849 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

