Morgan Stanley Buys 24,231 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,231 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Universal worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UVV. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,483,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,546,000 after purchasing an additional 88,966 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,163,000 after purchasing an additional 24,318 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Universal stock opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.56.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $453.96 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.79%.

Universal Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

