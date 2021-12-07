Morgan Stanley Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 587.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 233,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ooma were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,578,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,765,000 after buying an additional 394,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 22.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 213,100 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 48.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 957,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 312,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 13.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 54,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 35.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 56,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upped their target price on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ooma stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60. Ooma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.79 million, a P/E ratio of -191.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

