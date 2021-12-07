Morgan Stanley Has $5.26 Million Stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 87,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,642,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after buying an additional 276,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.1% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 462,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLOW opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $943.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average is $40.16. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $127.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $374,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

