Morgan Stanley Has $5.29 Million Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.33% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 110.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000.

Shares of ILTB stock opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.16 and a 12 month high of $76.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average of $72.40.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

