Morgan Stanley Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Morphic were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 51,844 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $111,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 5,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $328,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,606 shares of company stock worth $3,539,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average is $58.15. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 569.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Morphic Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

