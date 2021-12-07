Morgan Stanley Purchases 57,557 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 116,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BECN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 1.99. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

