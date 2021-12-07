Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 195,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $563,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,273,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after acquiring an additional 939,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

COOP opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $422,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.