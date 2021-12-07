mStable USD (MUSD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $129,962.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.39 million and $129,962.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,495.31 or 0.99439460 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00047699 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00033275 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.60 or 0.00855851 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

