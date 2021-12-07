Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has C$14.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MTL. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.00.

MTL opened at C$12.10 on Monday. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$9.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$398.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

