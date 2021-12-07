Murphy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 506 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $779,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,783 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $649,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after acquiring an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.82.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.79 on Tuesday, hitting $463.90. 26,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,965. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $436.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,347,450.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

