Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 260 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 2,912.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $247.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,772. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Argus cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.59.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

