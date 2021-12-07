Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 723 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.5% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.36. 205,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,239,708. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.40 and its 200 day moving average is $173.43. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

