Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.91

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 1989213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

MYOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.79.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $38,175.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 83,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,944,701.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 447,246 shares of company stock worth $10,233,078 and sold 19,087 shares worth $428,638. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,133 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,436,000 after acquiring an additional 258,033 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 64,689 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.