Nano Price Hits $3.85 (XNO)

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.85 or 0.00007553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $513.17 million and $26.50 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00029239 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.