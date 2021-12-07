Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 2,265 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. blooom inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.62.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE C traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.20. 628,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,775,371. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.58. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.28 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

