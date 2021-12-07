Narwhal Capital Management Has $13.02 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,909 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Target comprises 1.6% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $13,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 48.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,810,000 after purchasing an additional 484,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $244.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.04. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

