Narwhal Capital Management Has $6.92 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS traded up $11.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $400.66. 41,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,710. The company’s 50-day moving average is $398.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.68. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $235.45 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $134.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GS shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.