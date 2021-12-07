Narwhal Capital Management Has $9.08 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,756 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.78. 210,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,807,270. The company has a market cap of $398.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.