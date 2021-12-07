Narwhal Capital Management Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.61.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,413,902. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $266.50 billion, a PE ratio of -44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

